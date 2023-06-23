Amazon Prime Day will go live on July 11 and 12, and that means all of our carts will be overflowing with gifts for others this year. And OK, maybe a few gifts for ourselves, too.

There will be hot deals and discounts running on some of the best gifts to give this year, and we can’t wait to fill up our carts when Amazon releases the rollbacks. We’ve curated a list of the best early Prime Day sales, but stay tuned to see what else Amazon has to offer during the Prime Day 2023 sale.

You can start shopping now for gifts they’ll love with our list of early Prime Day deals.

The deals below were last updated on June 22, 2023, at 3 pm EST.

Best gifts to buy now during Prime Day Early Access



Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 31% OFF

This big-screen TV is an awesome gift for anyone who loves watching movies, TV shows and big sporting events, like the Super Bowl and UFC championship matches. It offers high-quality 4K visuals with impressive color depth and clarity and hands-free Alexa for searching for content across all downloaded apps.

Amazon Official Luna Wireless Controller 43% OFF

If you know someone with a subscription to Luna, Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service, this wireless controller is an excellent gift as it has a traditional controller button layout. It works with various devices, including Fire TVs, Fire tablets, iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and Android devices, and can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Yardstick Wireless Earbuds 70% OFF

Don’t be fooled by the brand if it’s unrecognizable; these wireless earbuds deliver outstanding high-fidelity audio and are a steal. They have touch controls for adjusting volume, last up to 130 hours and offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for a stable connection. Plus, the one-step pairing makes first-time setup a piece of cake.

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum 50%

If you know someone who hates cleaning their home, you can help make their life easier with this intuitive self-emptying robot vacuum. It offers deep-cleaning power that works on carpet and hard floors and a total home-mapping feature that lets you choose what rooms you want it to clean.

Citizen Men’s Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch 57% OFF

This watch has a pilot-inspired design but is versatile enough for all occasions. It features atomic timekeeping accuracy, luminous hands and markers, a black stainless steel case and an antireflective mineral crystal cover. It’s water-resistant up to 200 meters deep and has a built-in chronograph.

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones 23% OFF

These headphones have 44-millimeter custom dynamic drivers for delivering excellent sound quality with deep bass and four built-in microphones that work together to drown out external noise. You can crank up the bass at any time by double-pressing the play button, and the battery lasts up to 40 hours.

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer 29% OFF

An air fryer offers a fantastic alternative to traditional cooking methods and lets you quickly whip up meals. This air fryer from Instant Pot also offers additional cooking functions, including broiling, roasting and reheating, and there are several preset one-touch modes for making foods such as wings, veggies and french fries.

Hiboy S2 Pro Max Electric Scooter 33% OFF

This scooter is an excellent gift if you want to help someone move around faster — not to mention it’s loads of fun for kids and adults. It has a 500-watt electric motor that propels it as quickly as 19 miles per hour, and the maximum travel distance is approximately 25 miles.

Toloco Massage Gun 20% OFF

Help alleviate a friend’s sore muscles by gifting them this massage gun. It’s excellent for stretching muscles before exercise and soothing them if they’re sore afterward. It has 10 massage heads for targeting different body parts, seven intensity levels and a user-friendly design. Also, it comes with a carrying case.

Callaway Golf Mavrik 22 Driver 25% OFF

Golfers love upgrading their equipment occasionally, making this driver an excellent gift if you know somebody keen on upgrading their primary club. This club offers increased ball speeds and more forgiveness, and you can customize this driver with a stiff or regular flex if you know their playing style.

