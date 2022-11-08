Best stocking stuffer ideas

As the holiday season approaches, thoughts turn to family visits, indulgent treats, and of course, the challenge of gift-giving. Stocking stuffers, despite their small size, pose a significant obstacle for many. While there is no shortage of inexpensive toys and gadgets to choose from, it can be difficult to parse the quality items from those that aren’t worth buying. The following list of highly rated stocking stuffers offers some budget-friendly choices for everyone from movie fans to kitchen baristas â€” there are even ideas for your pets.

In this article: Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun, Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families and Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera.

Under $10

PopSockets: Phone Grip with Expanding Kickstand

This handy accessory, available in a classy marble finish, makes any smartphone safer to hold and use. It sticks to the back of the device where it also serves as a kickstand for easy video watching.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian â€” Mandalorian Flying With The Child

Your favorite “Star Wars” fan can bring the adventures of Mando to their office, game room or shelf with this figure that portrays the titular bounty hunter with Grogu in tow. Its base is a semitransparent cloud of jetpack flame.

Sold by Amazon

Two Sisters Spa Bath Bomb

From festive, sprinkled birthday cake to luxurious oatmeal or eucalyptus, this bath bomb comes in seven scents and is perfect for anyone who treats their bathtub as an oasis. Made of natural ingredients, they’re safe for kids and adults alike.

Sold by Amazon

Kids Preferred Let’s Count Soft Book: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”

A great gift for new parents, this book features crinkly pages, a squeaker, a teething corner and a clip for on-the-go fun. It’s all presented in author Eric Carle’s charming art style.

Sold by Amazon

Infinity Cube Fidget Toy

Available in 13 colors, this fidget toy features hinged plastic cubes that can be manipulated, clicked and reconfigured with one hand. A stress reliever for students or anyone who finds fidgeting to be therapeutic.

Sold by Amazon

Utopia Care 15-Piece Manicure Set

With its assortment of clippers, scissors, files and other tools, this manicure set is great for travelers or anyone who takes pride in well-kept nails. It all packs tightly into a travel case and the set is available in seven color combinations.

Sold by Amazon

Kids Made Modern Giant Crazy Multicolor Crayon

This giant crayon features all the shades in a 64-count box smashed into one. The tip can color small areas, while the side quickly adds a rainbow pattern to larger areas. It’s perfect for kids ages 3 and up and is easier for children still developing their motor skills to hold. Sold by Macy’s

House of the Dragon Premier Bookmark

Fans of HBO’s hit new show “House of the Dragon” will love keeping track of their reading with this themed bookmark. It has a slim design that fits easily into most books, and the durable material can last for years. It also has a matching gold and black tassel. Sold by Amazon

Charter Club Women’s Holiday Crew Socks

These fun holiday-themed crew socks make an excellent stocking stuffer for nearly anyone. They’re made of a machine-washable acrylic/polyester blend and come in a dozen fun holiday patterns, including cats wearing Santa hats and gingerbread men. Sold by Macy’s

Tree of Life Journal

This striking journal features 176 pages of acid-free paper, perfect for writing, sketching or journaling. It has a vegan leather cover with a tree design and sturdy book-style binding to keep it intact. It also has an elastic closure to keep the contents secure. Sold by Amazon

UNO Splash

This version of the classic UNO card game features durable, waterproof cards perfect for playing at the beach or pool. The set comes with a clip to keep the cards together and secure them to a bag or backpack for taking them on the go.

Sold by Amazon

From $10-$50

Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families

This card game features hilarious jokes and language that the whole family can enjoy, provided that they share the same sense of humor. It includes more than 600 cards and makes a great gift for a child or parent.

Sold by Amazon

Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder

Once your favorite tinkerer spends a day working with this magnetic wristband, they won’t know how they lived without it. It keeps screws, nuts, bolts and small hardware within reach and can be adjusted to fit.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

This convenient device plugs into a TV’s HDMI port and provides access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more in brilliant 4K resolution. It includes a remote that can listen to voice commands via Alexa.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Staples and Kohl’s

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

This kit includes a comb, beard lube, beard conditioner and beard wash. Everything one needs to stay crisp, clean and dapper all year long.

Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels 1:64 Scale RC Racing Car

This tiny RC car can be used on or off its included track. Choose from a variety of race car designs or Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Sold by Amazon

Smartwool Liner Gloves

These gloves are made from merino wool, which is known for its softness, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating properties. Touchscreen-compatible, these gloves are great for everything from trips to the grocery store to snowy outdoor fun.

Sold by Amazon

Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

With its app connectivity and customizable settings, this electric toothbrush will enhance anyone’s smile. It tracks brushing frequency, duration and coverage to provide instructions on how to brush better.

Sold by Amazon

Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Treat someone you care about to a trip to the spa in their own home with this set of six shower steamers. Placing one in the corner of the shower releases calming vapors in either peach, vanilla, eucalyptus, grapefruit or lemon scent.

Sold by Amazon

Deerc D20 Mini Drone for Kids

With this affordable drone, you can gift high-flying technology without breaking the bank. It features an HD camera and includes a controller that connects to a smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Casio Men’s Vintage Calculator Watch

Casio’s legendary calculator watch has never gone out of style. Whether you’re gifting it to a fan of “Stranger Things” or just someone who enjoys a vintage look, this watch is a must-have.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet and Six Infinity Stones Enamel Lapel Pins

Give them control of the universe with this set of Infinity Stone lapel pins. They can select a stone to choose their abilities for the evening or even tack on the Infinity Gauntlet itself.

Sold by Amazon

Ucanbe Professional 86-Color Eyeshadow Palette with 15 Makeup Brushes

From smokey eyes to glitter and glam, this makeup kit makes any look possible. Choose from a set that includes brilliant colors or a more subdued nude palette.

Sold by Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This lightweight liquid blush gives the skin a soft, healthy flush that always looks natural. It comes in more than 10 shades and is available in both matte and dewy finishes. It can last all day, even on oily skin.

Sold by Sephora

There’s Been a Murder Collaborative Card Game

This easy-to-learn game calls for players to work together to determine who the murderer is. It’s suitable for three to eight players ages 14 and up. The game is different each time, too, so it’s ideal for repeat play.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother

Anyone who enjoys making their own coffee drinks will love this electric milk frother. It’s compact enough to fit on most counters and features built-in cord storage. It can heat and froth up to one cup at a time.

Sold by Amazon

Frye Women’s Kelly Sunglasses

These glamorous sunglasses have a classic cat-eye shape and gray tortoise shell frames. The smoke gray lenses match the frames for a twist on the usual black or amber. They’re also scratch-resistant and offer 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Sold by Amazon

Village Candle Christmas Spice Large Glass Apothecary Jar Scented Candle

This large scented candle features notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg that make the house smell like Christmas cookies are in the oven. It’s made of premium paraffin wax and contains high-quality fragrance oils for a long-lasting scent. It can burn for up to 170 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Cooper’s Cask Coffee Bourbon and Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee

The coffee aficionado in your life will appreciate this set of four whiskey barrel-aged coffees. It contains a Malt Whiskey Aged Sumatra, Rye Whiskey Aged Ethiopian, Kentucky Bourbon Aged Colombian and a Thomas Tew Rum Aged Rwanda. Each bag contains four ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

This super-soft, smooth satin pillowcase helps prevent the friction that can lead to frizzy hair, fine lines and wrinkles. It can fit nearly all standard-size pillows and features a convenient zipper closure.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie

This 100% cotton beanie is perfect for anyone who spends time outdoors in cold weather. It has a stretchy rib knit construction that’s comfortable and breathable. It also comes in more than 30 colors.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Zulay Garlic Press Rocker with Silicone Peeler and Scraper Set

Home cooks will appreciate this stainless steel garlic press that easily presses garlic with a rocking motion. It also comes with a garlic peeler and a scraping tool for removing the garlic from the press.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Philosophy Amazing Grace Fragranced Body Care Stocking Stuffer Gift Set

This two-piece set includes a mini body cream and three-in-one shampoo, bath and shower gel in Philosophy’s classic Amazing Grace fragrance. The smaller sizes are also perfect for travel or the gym.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

$50 and up

Amazon Echo

Give the gift of Alexa with Amazon’s Echo smart speaker. Now in its fourth generation, the Echo is smaller and more fully featured than ever.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Staples, and Kohl’s

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Available in five colors, this instant camera prints photos as soon as they’re taken. Perfect for anyone who loves all things vintage, it puts a modern twist on retro technology.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Your favorite tech enthusiast will find a lot to enjoy in this tablet from Amazon. Featuring a full HD touch display and up to 64 gigabytes of memory, this tablet can browse the web, play games, stream video and respond to voice commands with Alexa.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

For the person in your life who never stops moving, this tracker from FitBit will keep them up to speed on their fitness and let them look good doing it. It connects to the FitBit app and can keep tabs on everything from daily steps to sleep habits.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro provide immersive spatial audio and noise canceling, making them the go-to option for music and podcast lovers. They come with a sleek charging case and connect seamlessly with all Apple devices.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun

Give the gift of wellness with this percussive deep-tissue massager. From professional athletes to anyone who experiences stiffness and discomfort, Theragun’s massagers provide relief for sore muscles and tension.

Sold by Amazon

Godiva Assorted Wrapped Chocolate Santa Gift Boxes, Set of Six

Chocolate connoisseurs are sure to appreciate this Santa-shaped gift box loaded with eight milk and dark chocolate truffles. This set of six boxes can stuff multiple stockings, so no sweet tooth will be left behind.

Sold by Macy’s

Pvo Mini Projector

Small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, this mini projector connects to a media source via HDMI and throws the image onto a wall or screen. It can be used with video game consoles, DVD players and even smartphones with the use of an adapter.

Sold by Amazon

Armani Beauty Two-Piece Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum Holiday Gift Set

Fans of Armani’s classic Acqua di Gioia fragrance, which features notes of lemon, jasmine and cedarwood, will love this holiday gift set. It includes 1-ounce and 0.5-ounce bottles of the eau de parfum. The smaller size is perfect for travel or taking on the go.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Belkin MagSafe Compatible Car Phone Magnetic Charging Mount

This magnetic car mount is compatible with iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series devices, allowing for wireless charging. The sturdy vent clip fits most cars, while the high-quality magnet ensures the phone stays secure during any trip. It also has a cable-management system to keep cords out of the way.

Sold by Amazon

Michael Kors Mercer Small Coin Purse

This stylish coin purse is made of 100% full-grain leather and features striking gold-tone metal hardware. It has a back slit pocket, two credit card slots, an ID window and a zippered closure at the top. It’s available in more than 12 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

This streaming stick is faster and more powerful than Roku’s previous models, so it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for loved ones who enjoy binging their favorite TV shows and catching up on the latest movies. It’s easy to set up, too, because it plugs into the back of any compatible TV.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator

The outdoor adventurer in your life will get plenty of use from this durable handheld navigator. It runs on easy-to-replace AA batteries that provide a 25-hour battery life. It’s also waterproof to IPX7 standards, protecting it from rain and splashing.

Sold by Amazon

Great stocking stuffers for pets

Greenies Anytime Bites Blueberry Soft and Chewy Dog Treats

These soft treats are made with natural ingredients and contain many vitamins and other nutrients your pet needs. Still, they have a tasty blueberry flavor your dog will love. They’re easy to digest and contain only 15 calories per treat, too.

Sold by Amazon

Temptations MixUps Surfers’ Delight Soft and Crunchy Cat Treat

These unique cat treats have a crunchy outside and soft inside that your pet will enjoy. They’re 100% nutritionally complete, too, so they’re excellent for adult cats. The tuna, shrimp and salmon flavor is a favorite of even the most discerning cats.

Sold by Amazon

Zuke’s Mini Naturals Holiday Trees Turkey and Cranberry Recipe Dog Treats

Get your dog in the holiday spirit with these festive treats. They contain turkey as the main ingredient and real cranberries, so they offer an all-natural formula. The soft, chewy texture is also a favorite of many dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Kong Holiday Cat Active Curlz Cat Toys

These holiday-themed toys can provide hours of play for your cat. The spiral shape encourages your pet’s hunting instincts, and the fun, bright colors attract plenty of attention. They also contain catnip to make them truly irresistible.

Sold by Amazon

Contributing authors: Derek Walborn and Jennifer Blair.

