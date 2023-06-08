DALLAS(KDAF)—You’ve earned a lot of vacation time at work, but aren’t wealthy enough to go to a fancy resort? Well, you don’t have to.

With summer break just around the corner, you can find plenty of things to do without breaking the bank or robbing it.

U.S. News listed 20 of the cheapest destinations you can take your family on a vacation to.

Yellowstone National Park Yosemite National Park Wisconsin Dells Washington D.C Grand Canyon National Park Outer Banks Gatlinburg Myrtle Beach Niagara Fallas Ocean City MD Branson Pigeon Forge San Diego Williamsburg The Poconos Adirondacks Acadia National Park Playa Del Carmen South Padre Island The Catskills