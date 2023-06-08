DALLAS(KDAF)—You’ve earned a lot of vacation time at work, but aren’t wealthy enough to go to a fancy resort? Well, you don’t have to.

With summer break just around the corner, you can find plenty of things to do without breaking the bank or robbing it.

U.S. News listed 20 of the cheapest destinations you can take your family on a vacation to.

  1. Yellowstone National Park
  2. Yosemite National Park
  3. Wisconsin Dells
  4. Washington D.C
  5. Grand Canyon National Park
  6. Outer Banks
  7. Gatlinburg
  8. Myrtle Beach
  9. Niagara Fallas
  10. Ocean City MD
  11. Branson
  12. Pigeon Forge
  13. San Diego
  14. Williamsburg
  15. The Poconos
  16. Adirondacks
  17. Acadia National Park
  18. Playa Del Carmen
  19. South Padre Island
  20. The Catskills