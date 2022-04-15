Which Yonex tennis racket is best?

If you’ve been playing tennis for a while, you probably already know how important it is to have a reliable racket. You can have all the skills in the world, but if you don’t have a racket that complements your playing style, you might not be playing at your full potential.

Yonex offers several high-end tennis rackets for players of all skill levels. The Yonex Vcore 100 Lite Tennis Racquet is a top choice if you want a reliable new racket, providing superior stability, power and extra spin on shots.

What to know before you buy a Yonex tennis racket

Frame type

There are three types of frame: power, control and tweener. Tennis rackets with power frames are the thickest and have the largest heads, while control frames are more lightweight and have smaller heads. Tweener frames offer a balanced combination of control and power.

Power frames are suitable for players who want to generate more power on shots, but they don’t provide as much stability or flexibility as control or tweener frames.

Head size

A large racket head is more forgiving and allows for more powerful shots and a more significant margin for error. Smaller heads don’t provide as much power, but they’re easier to maneuver, so they’re ideal for experienced players or those with superior control.

There are three categories of racket head size:

Midsize: 85-95 square inches

85-95 square inches Mid-plus: 96-105 square inches

96-105 square inches Oversize: 106-118 square inches

Grip material and size

A tennis racket usually has a grip made of leather or rubber. Rubber is less durable, but provides a better grip. Leather is also comfortable, but isn’t effective at wicking away sweat, so it can feel slippery after a while. In any case, you should find the grip comfortable for a full match.

The length of your racket’s grip should correspond to the size of your hand. To determine your ideal grip size, measure the distance from the center of your palm to the tip of your middle finger.

What to look for in a quality Yonex tennis racket

Stiffness

Stiffness refers to how much the frame bends on contact with the ball. A racket typically has a stiffness RA rating between 50-70, with a low stiffness rating indicating a high flex. Rackets with a high flex are easier to control, but they absorb more energy than stiff rackets, so they don’t deliver as much power.

Ezone

A Yonex Ezone racket has a thicker frame and focuses mainly on a superior feel. These offer an excellent combination of power, spin and control and are available in various head sizes, so you can find the right one for you no matter your skill level. They’re especially suitable for baseline players who want a racket that’s easier to maneuver and swing.

Vcore

The Vcore family of Yonex tennis rackets prioritizes spin and precision over power, so Vcores are suitable for experienced players or those with solid control technique. Many user-friendly models are available for novices, but these rackets are better suited for players proficient in hitting spin-loaded balls.

How much you can expect to spend on a Yonex tennis racket

The cheapest Yonex racket costs $100, but more durable, advanced-engineered models for intermediate players can cost up to $270.

Yonex tennis racket FAQ

What are the disadvantages to using larger or smaller grip sizes?

A. Using a grip size that doesn’t correlate to your hand’s size isn’t a big deal in the short term, but in the long run, you could suffer wrist or elbow strain.

Do I need to buy a new racket if its strings break or come loose?

A. No. Many sporting goods stores can restring your racket for a low price.

What’s the best Yonex tennis racket to buy?

Top Yonex tennis racket

Yonex Vcore 100 Lite Tennis Racquet

What you need to know: This racket is worth the high price for experienced players wanting a durable racket that provides a solid combination of precision, power and speed.

What you’ll love: It has a 3D vector shaft for extra stiffness that lets players get more power on their shots, as well as an intricate hybrid stringing system for better spin and Aero fin technology for less air resistance.

What you should consider: It’s only available in a flash orange color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Yonex tennis racket for the money

Yonex VCore Ace Tennis Racquet

What you need to know: This is a top choice for beginners, with superior control that lets players get more spin on shots.

What you’ll love: This racket has Flex Force technology for an optimal attacking spin and a dampening mesh for precision. It’s available in two grip sizes, has a mid-plus head size of 100 square inches and measures 27 inches long.

What you should consider: It’s great for beginners, but intermediate players might prefer a racket with a sturdier frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Yonex Ezone 98 Tennis Racquet

What you need to know: This racket is great for intermediate players who will like its durable frame and elite performance.

What you’ll love: The graphite frame is durable but still lightweight enough to generate optimal speed for powerful shots. It features liner tech and stretch fabric for superior comfort and grip, and the straight-hole grommets in the stringing pattern allow a greater margin of error.

What you should consider: It’s better suited for technical players who can generate power independently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

