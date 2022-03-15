Which La Mer product is best?

La Mer has an almost mythical reputation as the face cream of celebrities, aristocracy and in-the-know aestheticians who want to give their clients the best skin care possible. While it doesn’t come cheap, a splurge on a tub of La Mer rarely causes regret, as its proprietary “Miracle Broth” is reputed to smooth fine lines, minimize pores and help with discoloration. If you’re looking for the iconic La Mer experience, La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a La Mer product

They’re an investment

With the signature Crème de la Mer Moisturizer costing $190 an ounce, this is one of the pricier brands you’ll consider. True believers swear it’s worth the price: you only need a dab a day and the results speak for themselves.

They offer a full line of skin care products and cosmetics

While the Crème de la Mer Moisturizer gets most of the hype, don’t overlook La Mer’s cleansers, lotions, eye cream, lip polish, tonics and sun protection, as well as foundation, concealer and more.

You can start small

Because the company understands that not everyone is ready for the commitment to purchasing the full-sized products right away, it offers a trial size of the Crème de la Mer Moisturizer so you can test it more affordably.

What to look for in a quality La Mer product

A formula that’s right for your skin

Just because La Mer is known for Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, that product isn’t the best choice for everyone. If you struggle with dry skin, consider one of its heavier, oil-based formulas, while those with blemish-prone skin may opt for its lighter, water-based lotion.

The right size for your lifestyle

If you tend to do a lot of your skincare on the go, choose the more travel-sized La Mer products that pack easily. If your routine is mostly home-based, you’re fine with the full-size offerings.

Hydrating ingredients in cosmetics

While La Mer is known for its creams and skincare products, it also produces a line of cosmetics, including a creamy, rich concealer, foundation, lip volumizer and skin illuminators. It brings its signature, proprietary ingredients into its cosmetics as well, making them hydrating and especially beneficial to mature skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a La Mer product

La Mer products are premium and high-end, and cost $95 for an ounce, and more for specialty blends.

La Mer product FAQ

What makes La Mer products so expensive?

A. There’s a great deal of legend built up around La Mer, starting with its origin story as a formula developed by a German rocket scientist in the 1960s. Reportedly, he worked through more than 6,000 experiments to create its signature blend. Beyond that, the products are developed through a lengthy, complicated process that involves fermentation and a list of expensive ingredients to create the “Miracle Broth” at its core, which reportedly includes playing specific frequencies during the production process.

Are La Mer products worth the price tag?

A. Only you can decide that for yourself, but reviews abound grudgingly admitting that even though these creams and serums are beauty-budget-busters, they live up to the hype. The main benefits, according to avid users, are its effect on fine lines and its ability to make skin look dewy almost instantly. The flagship product offers a rich, thick formula that makes skin feel luxurious and cared-for.

What are the best La Mer products to buy?

Top La Mer product

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

What you need to know: If you’re going to spring for a La Mer product, its original formula remains the best starting point.

What you’ll love: Produced over months with unique ingredients drawn from the sea and from its proprietary formula, this rich staple makes skin look healthy and pampered. Luxurious and creamy, it adds a glow and evens out tone and texture like few other products. You can expect it to smooth out fine lines, give skin a lifted appearance, and make you glow.

What you should consider: This is a heavy cream, so it’s best applied as a night product, since it takes a long time to soak into the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top La Mer product for the money

La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask

What you need to know: Get a bit of the brand magic with this mask.

What you’ll love: Not only is it as hydrating as you’d expect from this brand, the container comes with plenty of extra liquid, which some users report being able to apply for days after the initial application.

What you should consider: Although it’s less expensive than other La Mer products, it’s still pricey as masks go.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

La Mer Mini The Renewal Oil

What you need to know: If you need more intense hydration than the signature cream offers, try this renewal oil, rich and nourishing.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the Miracle Broth and sea-sourced nutrients in a nourishing, pleasant-smelling oil that can multitask on the face, nails, body, or anywhere you dab it on.

What you should consider: Like the cream, this can go on heavy, so be sure to massage it in and give it plenty of time to absorb before applying your makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.