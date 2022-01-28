Which child lock is best?

While curiosity should be encouraged in children, there are a few places in the house that youngsters shouldn’t explore. A high-quality child lock keeps young children from finding potentially dangerous items like knives, medication or cleaning products.

A child lock should be too complex to open but simple enough for adults to unlock quickly and easily. Wappa Baby Child Safety Strap Locks are a top pick because they’re flexible, versatile and easy to install.

What to know before you buy a child lock

Types of child locks

Strap locks: These common child-proof latches look like a strip of narrow plastic and are mostly used on kitchen cabinets. Many of these products have an adjustable length and are flexible enough to be installed on drawers and even toilet seats. Strap child locks are usually attached to surfaces using adhesive pads included with the purchase. This makes installation quick and easy, but there’s a chance that the adhesive could damage the paint on certain cabinets.

These common child-proof latches look like a strip of narrow plastic and are mostly used on kitchen cabinets. Many of these products have an adjustable length and are flexible enough to be installed on drawers and even toilet seats. Strap child locks are usually attached to surfaces using adhesive pads included with the purchase. This makes installation quick and easy, but there’s a chance that the adhesive could damage the paint on certain cabinets. Magnetic locks: These child locks are installed on the inside of a cabinet, making them less visible than strap locks. The user can unlock the device using a small magnetic key through the cabinet door. These locks can be somewhat challenging to install, and misplacing the key is always a risk.

These child locks are installed on the inside of a cabinet, making them less visible than strap locks. The user can unlock the device using a small magnetic key through the cabinet door. These locks can be somewhat challenging to install, and misplacing the key is always a risk. U-locks: Similar in design to the u-locks used for securing bicycles, these simple locks are easy to use and require very minimal installation, making them great choices for traveling families. One disadvantage is that they only work on cabinets with double doors.

Similar in design to the u-locks used for securing bicycles, these simple locks are easy to use and require very minimal installation, making them great choices for traveling families. One disadvantage is that they only work on cabinets with double doors. Smart locks: Although these high-tech devices are primarily used for home security, some smart locks are designed for child safety. These locks are usually powered by electricity and operated using a keypad or fingerprint. Smart locks are effective but expensive, and they may not be the best choice if you expect that your child will outgrow their exploratory habits soon.

Intended location

When choosing a child lock for your home, think about where you plan to use it. Does your child like to explore kitchen cabinets? Then perhaps a strap lock is best. Child locks are also designed for doorknobs, toilet seats and electrical outlets. Many manufacturers also sell comprehensive value packs that include everything you need to child-proof your home for particularly adventurous children.

What to look for in a quality child lock

Installation

Some child locks come with adhesive strips, while you must drill others into a cabinet during installation. Child locks with adhesive strips are generally very affordable and easy to install, but they may not last as long as other locks. This typically isn’t a problem since most kids outgrow the need for child locks, but you may want a more heavy-duty latch if you work as a caretaker or you have multiple growing youngsters.

Quantity

Child locks are usually sold in multipacks so that you can install them in multiple places around your home. Consider how many you’ll need before making a purchase. A 12-pack might seem like a good deal, but you’ll save money buying a smaller pack if you only need five or six locks.

Aesthetics

Most child locks are white or gray, but you can also find brown or black locks to match your existing decor. This is particularly useful if you plan to use the latches for a long period.

How much you can expect to spend on a child lock

The cost of a pack of child locks will usually depend on the type you choose. Most people can expect to spend around $8-$20 for a pack of 10 to 12 locks.

Child lock FAQ

Where should I install child locks in my home?

A. Silverware drawers, cleaning supply cabinets and medicine cabinets are all common places where many people install child locks. You can also use the locks to keep curious hands away from breakable valuables and electronic devices.

When can I remove child locks?

A. While it depends on the kid, most people feel comfortable removing their locks once the child turns 4 or 5-years-old.

What are the best child locks to buy?

Top child lock

Wappa Baby Child Safety Strap Locks

What you need to know: These popular strap locks are easy to install, flexible and adjustable.

What you’ll love: These versatile child locks come with industrial-grade adhesive that’s easy to attach and remove, and you can adjust the length from 7.5 inches to 4.5 inches. No tools are required for installation.

What you should consider: Most adults need both hands to unlatch these child locks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top child lock for the money

Eco-Baby Magnetic Cabinet and Drawer Child Locks

What you need to know: These affordable magnetic locks are installed inside the cabinet, so they aren’t visible.

What you’ll love: The locks are attached using a strong adhesive strip, and there is a lock and unlock switch for times when the latch isn’t needed. The minimal design keeps storage areas secure without interfering with your design aesthetic.

What you should consider: The included magnetic keys are very small and easy to misplace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adoric U-Shaped Cabinet Child Locks

What you need to know: These simple u-locks are easy to install and remove without any risk of damaging your cabinets.

What you’ll love: These minimalist child locks are adjustable with a maximum length of 5 inches. No tools or drills are required for installation, making it a great short-term solution or a reliable lock for traveling. Unlocking is simple for adults but difficult for small children.

What you should consider: These child locks will only work on certain types of cabinet doors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.