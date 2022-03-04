Which 15-inch subwoofer is best?

Subwoofers add a lot to the overall sound of a sound system, so it’s no wonder that many people add them to their cars, home theaters and other audio setups. Going with a 15-inch sub can also make your speaker more likely to produce dense, clear bass tones. However, you’ll want to consider a few different factors when shopping subs, including where you plan to use it and what type of sub you want. The Skar Audio ZVX-15v2 15-Inch Car Subwoofer is a great choice for robust, precise bass frequencies.

What to know before you buy a 15-inch subwoofer

Location

Where you plan to put your subwoofer may influence which models work best. For example, if you’re shopping for a car subwoofer, you’ll need one with an enclosure that physically fits into your car. Subwoofers for home theaters may also be limited by space. In addition, the location of a subwoofer affects how the sound manifests in a space. For larger spaces, it’s worth considering larger models, like 15- and 18-inch speakers.

Subwoofer type

The type of subwoofer you want is partially determined by where you plan to put it. It also helps determine what you need and how you can use it. You can find 15-inch subwoofers in wireless and wired varieties for home theater audio systems. These are typically called powered subwoofers and come with an enclosure from the manufacturer. There are also subwoofers made for use in cars, boats and other mobile applications. The latter subs can be purchased with just the speaker or built into an enclosure.

Ported subwoofer vs. sealed enclosure

Subwoofer speakers must be housed in an enclosure, both for audio and to keep them as freestanding as possible. The two main types of subwoofer enclosures are ported and sealed enclosures. Ported enclosures, sometimes called vented enclosures, feature open spaces with a strategically placed hole. These tend to produce even more bass for a thick sound and are usually tuned by the manufacturer for the ideal audio quality. Sealed enclosures instead have a completely closed or sealed design. The latter design produces more clarity, despite slightly lower bass frequency volumes.

What to look for in a quality 15-inch subwoofer

Audio quality

Overall, a subwoofer’s audio quality is its most important feature. Larger subwoofer speakers, sometimes called drivers, tend to produce more nuances within their frequencies. 15-inch subwoofers are one of the largest sizes for car and home theater speakers, with some models offering 18-inch subs too. A speaker’s size isn’t the only feature contributing to its audio quality. The actual speaker and the enclosure it’s in can change how the audio sounds. A speaker’s audio quality is also influenced by its frequency range.

Power

Powered subwoofers and car subs alike include power output ratings. Power output ratings for speakers are measured in wattage with two values: RMS wattage and peak wattage. RMS wattage refers to how much power a speaker can generate over a continuous period of time. Peak wattage, as it sounds, is the maximum possible power output that a speaker can generate in a single instance, rather than over time.

Frequency range

A speaker’s frequency range refers to the total spectrum of frequencies it can produce. Subwoofers have a much lower frequency range than other speakers, usually ranging from around 30 Hz to 200 Hz — with some offering even higher or lower frequency ranges. One of the benefits of a 15-inch subwoofer compared to a smaller one is that it has a large enough surface to physically move more than smaller subs, which can result in broader frequencies produced.

How much you can expect to spend on a 15-inch subwoofer

Most 15-inch car subwoofers cost $70-$300, while cheap 15-inch subwoofers for home theater use cost from $200-$400. High-end home theater subwoofers with 15-inch speakers may cost as much as $1,000 or more.

15-inch subwoofer FAQ

Can you buy a 15-inch subwoofer and amplifier combo?

A. Yes. You can find many 15-inch subwoofers sold in a combo package with amplifiers and other needed accessories. Along with amps, subwoofers are often sold with wires, enclosures and wiring hardware, among other items.

What’s the best enclosure for a 15-inch subwoofer?

A. The best enclosure is a matter of preference. A vented, or ported, subwoofer enclosure is more boomy and loud. Alternatively, sealed sub enclosures tend to be a little more accurate note-for-note than vented models.

What are the best 15-inch subwoofers to buy?

Top 15-inch subwoofer

Skar Audio ZVX-15v2 3,000-Watt 15-Inch Car Subwoofer

What you need to know: Those who need a car subwoofer will love the bass sounds produced by this speaker, which has a peak power of 3,000 watts.

What you’ll love: This speaker boasts frequencies from 25-400 Hz, offering tones that are both higher and lower than small subs can accommodate. The temperature voice coil and triple slug magnet offer clear low-end notes.

What you should consider: Buyers noted that this subwoofer took a while to become broken in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 15-inch subwoofer for money

Rockville W15K6D4 V2 4,000-Watt 15-Inch Car Subwoofer

What you need to know: An affordable option for vehicles, this speaker boasts an impressive 4,000 watts of peak power and loud bass volumes.

What you’ll love: This subwoofer is loud and powerful with a frequency response that can hit bass notes as low as 27 Hz. This 15-inch sub can be purchased in either 2 Ohm or 4 Ohm configurations.

What you should consider: Some found that the voice coil in this subwoofer stopped working after being used for long periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dayton Audio SUB-1500 150-Watt 15-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: This is another affordable sub designed for use in a person’s home, alongside a home theater or surround sound system.

What you’ll love: With a frequency response of 30-140 Hz, this unit includes phase and power switches, gain and crossover knobs and a straightforward wiring layout. This speaker features a removable grille.

What you should consider: This is a powered subwoofer, so it needs to be plugged into a wall outlet and isn’t suitable for use in a car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

