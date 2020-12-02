As we approach International Women’s Month in March 2021, CW33 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

CW33 will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Nominate a remarkable woman in your life between December 7th and December 20th! In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. We’ll also pick one local winner and donate $1,000 to their charity of choice!

