Register to vote 2020

In preparation for the 2020 general election coming up in November, we’ve put together a quick resource on how and where to register to vote, when to vote, and other helpful resources.

Key Dates

Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, October 5, 2020

Monday, October 5, 2020 Early Voting: Tuesday, October 13 – Friday, October 30, 2020

Tuesday, October 13 – Friday, October 30, 2020 Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Register To Vote

Fill out an application, print it, sign it, and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence. You can also register in person at any voter registrar’s office in your county. If you mail it, it MUST be postmarked by the deadline.

Click HERE for the Texas voter registration application

Not sure if you’re registered or still active? Check your voter status at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

You can find out eligibility to register here.

Know What’s On Your Ballet

When you walk in to vote and get your ballot, there’s going to be a lot more on it then just candidates for President of the United States. The November election will feature races for the U.S. Congress, State Legislature, state and local judiciary positions, and more.

Ballots will differ based on where you live. To see who and what’s on your ballet, and even their stance on certain issues, visit:

vote411.org

ballotpedia.org

Where To Vote

During early voting, registered voters can vote anywhere in their county of residence!

On election day, you can vote at the polling location in your precinct.

For polling locations, look up your county of residence.

Resources

Texas Voting Rights

ACLU Texas: Know Your Rights – Voting Rights

VoteTexas.gov

Texas Secretary of State