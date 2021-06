Tickets are now on sale for the Dallas Pride Miller Lite Showcase. The outdoor, in-person event is set for Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. Photo courtesy Dallas Pride.

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Tickets are now on sale for the Dallas Pride Miller Lite Showcase.

The outdoor, in-person event is set for Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.

Both day’s events will be held at Fair Park Coliseum and will be streamed online for those who are uncomfortable being in an in-person setting.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by Dallas Pride.