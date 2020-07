Have you scrolled through your Netflix lately and come across the series Pose? It highlights a group of women trying to navigate New York City in the 80s and 90s...with the added layer of being trans black women.

Robyn "Pocahontas" Crowe is all too familiar with that struggle. Black trans women are the most marginalized in the country and even the most marginalized within the LGBTQ community. "Black trans women done been traumatized. We've been kicked out of the gayborhood, we've been kicked out of the gay community...we've been kicked out of everywhere."