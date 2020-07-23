Celebrate Pride and watch The Pride of Texas on CW33 this Sunday!

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Like so many other events, this year’s Dallas Pride parade and celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But not fully canceled, just adapted really.

Instead of going completely dark, Dallas Pride is being re-imagined as “The Pride of Texas” – a virtual celebration! And it’s going to be broadcast and streamed, right here on CW33!

You’ll get to experience the pride spirit, see highlights from other celebrations, and profiles of leaders in the North Texas community.

Watch The Pride of Texas hosted by Ron Corning on CW33 or at CW33.com Sunday, July 26th at 6:30 pm.

The Pride of Texas is brought to you by Miller Lite and Visit Dallas.