CW33 to air 41st Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival LIVE on March 14th!

DALLAS, TX – We had such a blast doing the first-ever broadcast of last year’s St. Patrick’s parade, we’re doing it again!

On Saturday, March 14th, CW33 will televise The 41st Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival LIVE from the parade route on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, starting at 11am and ending at 1pm. This is the second year the station will broadcast the parade as part of CW33’s commitment to provide community-focused, unique local content.

“We are proud to partner with the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association (GAABA) to bring our North Texas community another year of compelling local content with the Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival live on CW33,” said Station Vice President & General Manager John Trevino. “We can’t think of a better way to represent our ‘good fun’ brand than to bring this Dallas tradition into our viewer’s homes.”



Part of the tradition and mission of the Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is to raise scholarship money for students of Dallas Independent School District. Throughout the broadcast presentation, viewers will be given the opportunity to support and donate to this fund by texting STPAT to 22525.

Hosting the live parade broadcast this year will be local TV personalities Ron Corning and Alexa Conomos, both recognized for their time together as local co-anchors in DFW. Ron Corning is a journalist with 26 years of experience in both local and national broadcast television. Currently, Ron hosts Morning After, a Dallas-based podcast that delves into news, pop culture and social issues. Alexa Conomos came to Dallas in 2001 to grow her career in television journalism. Proud to call North Texas home for almost 20 years, this mother of three currently works as a multi-media journalist, podcast producer and host, media coach and content creator.



Joining Ron and Alexa this year will be local iHeartMedia radio personalities Billy the Kidd and Raven, both of 106.1 KISS FM. With over 125,000 people in attendance, the parade broadcast team will give viewers a front row seat to the largest St. Patrick’s Parade in the Southwest.



The broadcast of The 41sth Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is the first parade that CW33 will televise this year, with the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade planned for June 7, 2020. Viewers in the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA can watch the broadcast presentation of The 41st Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 14th from 11 am-1 pm on CW33 or catch the encore presentation on Sunday, March 15th from 1pm-3 pm. Mobile device users can stream it live at CW33.com.

