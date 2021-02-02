Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden, GOP lawmakers meet to negotiate COVID relief package; Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends

(NEXSTAR) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to hold a press briefing with reporters at the White House Tuesday. The news conference is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. CST/ 1:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation will live stream the briefing.

The briefing follows President Joe Biden’s first meeting with a group of Republican senators who proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he’s seeking in coronavirus aid.

Other stories in today’s show:

BAKERY GETS SURPRISE FROM BARSTOOL FUND: Small businesses across the country are struggling to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy took action by starting an online fundraiser with $500,000 of his own money.

In less than a month, he’s collected nearly $28 million to help small businesses. One of those being Sweet Jordan’s Bakery owned by Tommie St. John in Paris, Tennessee.

18-YEAR-OLD ORGAN DONOR POSTHUMOUSLY SAVES 5 LIVES: According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, a total of 28 individuals in the Rio Grande Valley became organ donors last year. One of those donors was 18-year-old Alysha Garza, who was fatally shot in June 2020.

5 DAYS AWAY FROM SUPER BOWL LV! People are swarming to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, many are turning to the outdoors for their pre-Super Bowl experience.

6 MORE WEEKS OF WINTER: Six more weeks of winter or six more weeks of spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Tuesday morning. This is the 106th time that Phil has seen his shadow since the tradition began.

