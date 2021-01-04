Newsfeed Now: Congress opens new session, Ark. doctor forgives cancer patients’ debt

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Congress convened for the start of a new session, swearing-in lawmakers during a pandemic as a relative handful of Republicans work to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump and the coronavirus spike imposes limits at the Capitol.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi was re-elected as House speaker by her party, which retains the majority in the House but with the slimmest margin in 20 years after a November election wipeout.

Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell’s final acts as majority leader. Republican control is in question until Tuesday’s runoff elections for two Senate seats in Georgia. The outcome will determine which party holds the chamber.

For more information, check out the full story on News Nation.

Other stories in today’s show:

TRUMP HEARD ON TAPE PUSHING GEORGIA’S ELECTION CHIEF TO ‘FIND’ VOTES: President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud and raising the prospect of a “criminal offense” if officials did not change the vote count, according to a recording of the conversation.

For more information, check out the full story from KTLA.

PARENTS WARN OF CONDITION THAT LEFT 7-YEAR_OLD IN ICU: Parents Andrew and Caitlin Maurer never knew their child had survived COVID-19.

Later, they would find out their 7-year-old daughter had been COVID-positive. But in late November, as they watched little Grace suffer from labored breathing and a fever that wouldn’t break. They simply wanted her to feel better.

Naturally, they wondered if she had COVID-19. But they didn’t know why her symptoms kept getting worse.

For more information, check out the full story from ABC4.

COVID-19 CAN LEAD TO PSYCHOSIS IN VERY RARE CASES: Doctors across the world are reporting extremely rare cases of severe psychiatric symptoms they say are brought on by COVID-19.

Dr. Brian Kincaid is the medical director for psychiatric emergency department services at Duke University Hospital.

He and other Duke doctors published in the medical journal, The BMJ, about their first instance of what they call “COVID-19 associated-psychosis” in a patient with no history of mental illness. Since then, he says Duke has seen one or two more cases like this, and hospitals worldwide have described similar situations.

For more information, check out the full story from CBS17.

ARKANSAS DOCTOR FORGIVES CANCER PATIENTS’ BILLS: A doctor in Pine Bluff is forgiving debt for nearly 200 of his patients with cancer.

Dr. Omar Atiq is an oncologist who founded the Arkansas Cancer Institute in Pine Bluff in 1991.

On Monday, his clinic sent out a holiday greeting to patients that read, “I hope this note finds you well. The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to serve you as a patient. Although various health insurances pay most of the bills for majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome. Unfortunately, that is the way our health care system currently works. Arkansas Cancer Clinic is closing its practice after over 29 years of dedicated service to the community. The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients. Happy Holidays.”

For more information, check out the full story from KARK.

TEEN PILOT SAVES ANIMALS: An Albuquerque high school student just got his pilot’s license and is already using it for good. He’s helping rescue and fly animals all over New Mexico, saving them from being euthanized.

For more information, check out the full story from KRQE.

ROBOT DANCE PARTY: The year 2020 has been different than anyone predicted, but a new video from Boston Dynamics might take the cake for oddities.

The company creates robots with all sorts of purposes, from 4-legged robots to help at active police scenes to 2-legged robots that can help lift and carry heavy items.

Now they can dance.

For more information, check out the full story from KDVR.