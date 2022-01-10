DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2021-2022 NFL regular season has come to a magnificent halt with one of the best and most exciting finishes in recent history. Now, it’s time for the playoffs and 14 franchises have their eye on the biggest prize in football, winning the Super Bowl and hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Of course, that can’t happen without starting with an incredible slate of Wild Card games from Jan. 15-17. However, this week is without the two No. 1 seeds in professional football, the Green Bay Packers (NFC — 13-4 record) and the Tennessee Titans (AFC — 12-5 record) as they’re the only teams with a bye to start the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the Super Wild Card Weekend slate:

Saturday, Jan. 15: The action begins with the AFC

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinatti Bengals — 4:30 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Peacock, Universo

No. 6 New England at No. 3 Buffalo Bills — 8:15 p.m. (ET) on CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 16: Enter the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 p.m. (ET) on Fox, Fox Deportes

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 p.m. (ET) on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, Jan. 17: Finish it off with the Cardinals and Rams on Monday night

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams — 8:15 p.m. (ET) on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes