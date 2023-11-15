The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Rangers fans can see a piece of baseball history this weekend.

The George W. Bush Presidential Museum is hosting a trophy viewing on Nov. 18, where fans can stop by to see the World Series trophy up close and personal. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free to the public with timed entry, guests will have the opportunity to view and take their own photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The museum is also offering a museum discount for fans.

“We invite you to extend your day and explore the Bush Museum. Use code: MVP5 to receive a $5 discount on your museum ticket purchase for Saturday, November 18, 2023. Also the George W. Bush Presidential Museum Store has the perfect baseball-themed gifts to celebrate – from timeless collectibles to presidential baseballs,” the website said.

READ: Here’s all the records the Texas Rangers broke in the 2023 postseason