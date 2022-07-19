LEWISVILLE, Tx (KDAF) — Do you love tamales? Well, now is your chance to show your love of tamales in a way that would make the great Joey Chestnut proud.

Registration has officially opened for the Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship in Lewisville.

Put your skills to the test in this intimidating eating competition, where you will compete against some of the greatest weapons of mass consumption ever known to man.

Contestants will have 10 minutes to eat as many tamales as they can. Whoever eats the most tamales will win $1,500. Didn’t finish first? No worries, the following runner-up awards will be offered:

2nd Place: $1,000

3rd Place: $500

4th Place: $250

5th Place: $150

6th Place: $100

Officials say the current record is 95 tamales in a 10-minute sitting. Think you’re up for the challenge? You have until Sept. 24 to prepare. To register, click here.