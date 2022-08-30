DALLAS (KDAF) — Horror movie fans, here is your chance to get paid for doing the thing you love the most: watching scary movies.

DISH wants to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween. Think you got what it takes? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Challenge

The challenge is simple. You have to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King’s novels, specifically:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Doctor Sleep

Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)

It (original or 2017 remake)

It Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

DISH also wants to know everything about your experience while watching the films. They will give you a worksheet to help guide your experience. The lucky viewer has to track down:

Heart rate and any jumpscares they experience

Who watched the movies with them

What they thought of each movie before watching it and if their thoughts changed after watching the movies

Their sleep – if they can even sleep after watching all of those scary flicks

What you’ll get

DISH will provide all 13 movies and a swag bag to make the trip worth it, including:

A Fitbit to track your heart rate

Blanket

Popcorn

Candy

Stephen King paraphernalia

Who they’re looking for

Candidates must be 18-years-old or older and have to be detail oriented enough to track their experience.

How to apply

All you have to do is click here and you will be taken to the dish application form. Fill out the form and click submit.