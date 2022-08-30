DALLAS (KDAF) — Horror movie fans, here is your chance to get paid for doing the thing you love the most: watching scary movies.
DISH wants to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween. Think you got what it takes? Here’s everything you need to know.
The Challenge
The challenge is simple. You have to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King’s novels, specifically:
- Carrie (original or 2013 remake)
- Christine
- Creepshow
- Cujo
- Doctor Sleep
- Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)
- It (original or 2017 remake)
- It Chapter Two
- Misery
- The Mist
- Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)
- Salem’s Lot
- The Shining
DISH also wants to know everything about your experience while watching the films. They will give you a worksheet to help guide your experience. The lucky viewer has to track down:
- Heart rate and any jumpscares they experience
- Who watched the movies with them
- What they thought of each movie before watching it and if their thoughts changed after watching the movies
- Their sleep – if they can even sleep after watching all of those scary flicks
What you’ll get
DISH will provide all 13 movies and a swag bag to make the trip worth it, including:
- A Fitbit to track your heart rate
- Blanket
- Popcorn
- Candy
- Stephen King paraphernalia
Who they’re looking for
Candidates must be 18-years-old or older and have to be detail oriented enough to track their experience.
How to apply
All you have to do is click here and you will be taken to the dish application form. Fill out the form and click submit.