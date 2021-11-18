‘Yellowstone’ prequel series filming in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Photos have flooded social media accounts around the Amarillo area, featuring various individuals taking pictures with the stars of the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff at downtown Amarillo businesses over the last few days.

Officials with the Amarillo Convention & Visitors’ Bureau confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that the Paramount Network is currently filming “1883,” a prequel to the “Yellowstone” series, in the Texas Panhandle. The series is scheduled to be released on the Paramount Plus platform in December.

The show, which stars Sam Elliott of “The Big Lebowski” and “Tombstone,” and country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, is being filmed in various locations throughout the Texas Panhandle, Braley Beck, the director of finance at the bureau, told MyHighPlains.com. Actors in the show have been spotted at various downtown Amarillo locations, including Polk Street Eats and The Barfield, Autograph Collection hotel.

According to its website, “1883” is a “Yellowstone origin story” from series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show follows the Dutton family as they travel to Montana as the United States expands west. The show is expected to premiere on the Paramount Plus platform Dec. 19.