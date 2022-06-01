GARLAND, Texas (KDAF) — From June 6 to Aug. 15 there will be a new WWII exhibit at the William E. Dollar Municipal Buiding in Garland.

The exhibit “Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy” highlights the U.S. war effort in manufacturing tanks, planes, weaponry and ships at great speeds. These efforts brought the country out of a depression and created a militarized force that would help the Allies.

Officials say the exhibit is 1500 square feet and includes artifacts, old photographs, and audio and visual elements, all designed to immerse the visitors in the timepiece.

Here are the exhibit’s hours:

Monday – Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Close on Sundays

