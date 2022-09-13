DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you like where you live? Could you be convinced to move to a new city or even a new state entirely?

According to a new report from HomeBay.com, most people (92%) could be convinced to move to a new city or state. Officials with HomeBay.com surveyed 1,000 Americans and asked them questions about whether or not they would relocate to a new place.

Despite 80% of people surveyed saying they liked where they lived, about 92% of people said they could be convinced to move. The study says that 52% of Americans would relocate for job opportunities, 52% of people would relocate for lower costs of living, and 44% of people would relocate for more affordable home prices.

Some of the most desirable cities in the nation include:

Virginia Beach

Seattle

San Diego

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Phoenix

Denver

Miami

Nashville

Tampa

For the full report, click here.