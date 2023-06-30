MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley woman admitted to forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution at a cantina in Mission.

Rita Martinez, 65, was arrested on 11 counts of sex trafficking of children. On Thursday, Martinez reached a plea agreement, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of sex trafficking, dismissing the 10 remaining counts, federal records show.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martinez compelled the victim to engage in commercial sex at cantina in Mission known as “Perez Lounge,” “Rita’s Lounge” and “Rita’s Sports Bar.”

Martinez acknowledged that in the spring of 2005, a 16-year-old girl from Mexico lived in her home and worked at the bar. Martinez would arrange for male patrons at the bar to take the girl for sex, while accepting money in exchange, the release stated.

Authorities added that Martinez kept the money and applied it to the cost of the girl’s fee for transportation from Mexico.

“Using her cantina as a front, Rita Martinez forced a young migrant girl into sexual acts with Rita’s male patrons,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. “No one should have to endure that kind of treatment. Sometimes it takes time, but we will not give up. We will make sure people like Martinez answer for violating the laws of the United States by preying on the weak and vulnerable members of our society.”

The indictment, including the dismissed counts, referenced a total of 10 victims. The document alleged that Martinez would “saddle the victims with impossibly high debts,” and threaten to report them to immigration.

Martinez was also said to have insulted and humiliated the girls by physically assaulting them or dragging them by their hair if they disobeyed her. If the women had a child, Martinez would allegedly restrict their access to the child, demanding they work more in order to clothe and feed it.

Martinez’s son, 41-year-old Genaro Fuentes, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, admitting to his role working at the bar and facilitating in the prostitution. The indictment accused Fuentes of sexually assaulting newly arrived women, telling them he had the right to try them.

Martinez faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.