ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. Jones sat in court emotionless as his charges were read to him.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a witness told authorities that Jones shot Devin Chandler in his sleep. The witness said that they saw Jones point the gun at Chandler while he was sleeping.

Chandler — along with Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — was killed in the shooting. Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins were wounded in the shooting.

The witness also said Jones was targeting certain people and that the gunfire was not random.

Jones was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three firearm charges for the shooting of Davis, Perry and Chandler. He now has additional charges have been filed for the malicious wounding of Morgan and the malicious wounding of Hollins, with two more firearm charges.

During his initial court appearance, Jones was not required to file a plea, however, Judge Andrew Sneathern appointed a temporary attorney for Jones until he retains his own counsel at his request.

Jones’ next court date is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

