With Incoming Colder Temperatures this Season, Remember the four P’s

Our first freeze of the season is here. Temperatures are going to plummet overnight.

With that in mind, always make sure to remember the 4 P’s as we head into our winter season.

Watch out for plants, people, pipes, and outdoor pets. Bring plants you have outside indoors to prevent them from dying in the cold air.

As always, check on your family, friends and neighbors as temperatures begin to get cooler.

In terms of your pipes, cover any exposed pipes outdoors and when temperatures drop below freezing, make sure to have a small drip come from your faucets to prevent pipes from bursting.

Lastly, bring any pets you have outside indoors, or make sure to provide an adequate shelter for them to withstand these cold temperatures.