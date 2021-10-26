Wings over Dallas returning to Dallas Executive Airport this weekend

DALLAS (KDAF) — The world’s largest WWII air show, Wings over Dallas, returns to Dallas Executive Airport from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.

Wings over Dallas is produced by the Commemorative Air Force, which is headquartered in Dallas.

This year’s theme is Texas Goes to War, discussing what Texas and Texans did to support the war effort. There will also be a reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which includes realistic air to air combat, pyrotechnic and more.

Leah Block, director of marketing for Commemorative Air Force, joined our show to talk more about the show.

Event times are as follows:

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get your tickets, click here.