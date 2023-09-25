The 6th Annual Culinary Festival Provides a Day of Eats, Wine and Fun For The Community.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This is the season for wine and beer festivals galore! Here is another one to add to your list.

The sixth annual Plano Food and Wine Festival will be held at Legacy West on Oct. 21 from Noon to 6 p.m. Over 100 award-winning wines will be served, as well as cuisine from wonderful local restaurants.

Enjoy gourmet food from local restaurants such as Lombardi Cucina Italiana, North Italia and Toulouse Cafe & Bar as they compete for the People’s Choice Award.

Wine pass members can sample 20 wines from prestigious wineries, cooking demonstrations, shopping with local vendors and other activities will also be available.

$125 VIP tickets are also available for purchase with wine passes starting at $45. For more information on all ticket levels and more, visit the Plano Food and Wine Festival’s official website.