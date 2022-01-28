DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is averaging 25.2 points, 8.9 rebounds 7.9 assists and one steal so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks Slovenian guard, those numbers weren’t enough to land him as a starter for the Western Conference All-Star team. Two guards are featured as starters on the team, Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

All three average about 25 points per game, but Doncic leads them both in rebounds and assists per game. The NBA released the voting results along with what determined the starters and potential reserves.

Three voting groups determined the starters, 50% fans, 25% NBA players, and 25% media panel led to the determination of the starters named for both conferences. Doncic was ranked third by fans, fourth by the players, and seventh by the media panel (Curry was first in all groups and Morant was second in all groups).

Doncic received more than 2.5 million votes from the fans for the 2022 All-Star Game. Now, he and other NBA stars will have to wait for the head coaches to vote in each conference on who will be named as All-Star reserves. That list will be announced on Feb. 3.