Why a microchip shortage could get in the way of your holiday shopping

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people that a microchip shortage could leave you with nothing under the Christmas tree. This means electronics, toys and other products will be, if they aren’t already, in short supply this holiday season.

These supply shortages could result in fewer holiday deals and higher than normal prices, the BBB said. The agency recommends that you get your holiday shopping done soon. Black Friday could even be too late, they said.

“If you find, it grab it right now,” said Leslie Blackwell Director of Public Affairs at BBB Serving Central Virginia.

Blackwell said if you wait too long that perfect holiday gift may no longer be available.

One of the owners of World of Mirth, a toy store in Carytown, told 8News that they are already dealing with a lot of backorders on items and some vendors aren’t taking any more orders for the rest of the year.

Blackwell explained that the microchip shortage effects electronic items including simpler things like toys with lights and sounds.

“Whether it is a microchip or a potato chip there’s seems a supply shortage going on right now,” Blackwell said.

The shortage is compounded by a lack of workers, floating traffic jams, a stressed trucking industry and factory backlogs.

If you want to stick to your budget and score all the gifts on your list, the BBB is offering these tips:

Know what products stores might run out of. Millions of everyday products use microchips to function. Computers, gaming systems, smart appliances, cameras, and toys that feature light, sound, motion, or any kind of tech all use microchips, meaning many manufacturers are already struggling to keep up with the demand for their products. Think though your holiday list and identify must-have that are impacted by the shortage.



No matter what holiday deal you may be searching for, scams or deals that are too good to be true are important to keep an eye out for.

“When you’ve got shortages, who comes out of the woodworks but the fraudsters,” Blackwell said.

For more tips, visit BBB.org/Holiday-Tips.