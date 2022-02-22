DALLAS (KDAF) — Business in the front, party in the back and free beer? That’s the statement ringing from the Twitter of Natural Light on Twosday morning.

“You get a mullet, we give you beer,” that’s the message from Natural Light. If you get a mullet they will cover the cost of the haircut and along with that, free beer every month for however long you keep the new mane during 2022.

All you have to do is post a photo of your mullet before March 31 with the hashtags #NattyVintage and #sweepstakes for your chance to win.

Here’s the tweet:

“YOU GET A MULLET ✂️ WE GIVE YOU BEER 🍻

That’s right. Get a mullet and we’ll cover the cost of the haircut AND send you beer for every month you keep it going this year.

Just post a photo of your mullet before March 31st with #NattyVintage and #sweepstakes for a chance to win.”