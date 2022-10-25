DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas-Oklahoma feud is alive and well and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.

Whether it be for football, basketball or any other sport, the two states are constantly competing to see which one is superior.

But which state has the better drivers? According to a survey from GetJerry.com, Oklahoma comes out on top.

Officials with GetJerry.com have released their official list, ranking all 50 states based on which states had the best and worst drives.

Officials examined the safety scores of 95,00 drivers spanning more than 22 million trips. Each state got an average score for each driver based on the scores assigned for each trip.

Other state rivalries address in the study include:

Florida (winner) v. Georgia

New York (winner) v. New Jersey v. Connecticut

Michigan (winner) v. Ohio

For the full report, visit getjerry.com.