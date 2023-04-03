DALLAS(KDAF)—Cup noodles are perfect for college food, rainy days, or a bad cold. They’re trying to make themselves the first thing people eat in the morning.

Cup Noodles Breakfast is here! This is a limited-edition flavor that’s only sold at Walmart.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, at Nissin Foods USA. “Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock – morning, noon, night or late night.”

You can purchase the noodles online and also purchase them at your nearest location. Make sure to visit their all sold out! We have the direct link to purchase your own cup right here.