DALLAS (KDAF) — Shake Shack is certainly turning the heat on maximum with its latest collaboration with the internet’s favorite interview show, Hot Ones! The restaurant chain says, “Can you handle the heat?! We’re excited to collaborate with Hot Ones™ from First We Feast™ to bring you spicy takes on Shack classics.”

The chain is introducing the Hot Ones Burger, Chicken, Cheese Fries, and Bacon Cheese Fries. The one thing all of these items have in common is the Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, and the fries options are both dusted with Aleppo pepper.

But that’s not all, “Those looking to turn the heat up a notch can purchase a packet of The Last Dab: Apollo, made from the Apollo Pepper that was developed by legendary chili breeder, Smokin’ Ed Currie. The Last Dab: Apollo, Hot Ones™’ most unique and hottest sauce to date, will be available in Shacks for a limited time.”

Turn Up The Heat: Shake Shack x Hot Ones™

Turn Up The Heat: Shake Shack x Hot Ones™

Turn Up The Heat: Shake Shack x Hot Ones™

Turn Up The Heat: Shake Shack x Hot Ones™

Where to eat these tasty treats in North Texas:

Fort Worth – Stockyards

Southlake

DFW Airport

Las Colinas

Dallas – Uptown

Dallas – Preston Royal

NorthPark Center

Old Town

Addison

Plano – Legacy West