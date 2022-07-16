DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas may not be for a little while, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate fried foods early.
Corn fritters are a staple fried food in the south. They’re really easy to make, just corn, batter and some good ol’ cooking oil and you have yourself a snack or even a meal.
Saturday, July 16, is National Corn Fritter Day and in celebration of this tasty Southern snack, here are some of the best places to get corn fritters in Dallas, according to Yelp.
- Loro
- Cowboy Chicken
- Wabi House
- Royal 38
- The Brass Tap
- The Hen House Lousiana Fried Chicken
- Big Mama’s Chicken & Waffles
- The Original Snappy Catfish
- Buttercup
- Raven’s Grille
