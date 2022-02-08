DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for COVID-19 testing or access to vaccines, the City of Fort Worth has you covered. Along with added locations (certain branches of Fort Worth Public Library), testing/vaccine sites are set up across the city.
You can get a free vaccine at several places throughout the week, including at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex on Felix Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pop-up vaccine events are listed below:
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Street Mission Ministries, 801W. First St.
- Friday, Feb. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.
Free testing is also offered throughout the city:
- M-F, TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.; Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.; Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
Also on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. free testing is offered at the following locations:
- Northside Library, 601 Park St.
- Ridglea Library, 3628 Bernie Anderson Ave.
- East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
- East Berry Library, 4300 E. Berry St.
- Wedgwood Library, 3816 Kimberly Lane.
- Golden Triangle Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.
- Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Ave.
- Riverside Library, 2913 Yucca Ave.
The city says, “COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance. Local pharmacies may have at-home COVID tests available, for a fee.”