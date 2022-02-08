DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for COVID-19 testing or access to vaccines, the City of Fort Worth has you covered. Along with added locations (certain branches of Fort Worth Public Library), testing/vaccine sites are set up across the city.

You can get a free vaccine at several places throughout the week, including at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex on Felix Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pop-up vaccine events are listed below:

Wednesday, Feb. 9 , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Street Mission Ministries, 801W. First St.

, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Street Mission Ministries, 801W. First St. Friday, Feb. 11 , 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave. Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

Free testing is also offered throughout the city:

M-F, TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.; Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.; Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. free testing is offered at the following locations:

Northside Library, 601 Park St.

Ridglea Library, 3628 Bernie Anderson Ave.

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

East Berry Library, 4300 E. Berry St.

Wedgwood Library, 3816 Kimberly Lane.

Golden Triangle Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.

Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Ave.

Riverside Library, 2913 Yucca Ave.

The city says, “COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance. Local pharmacies may have at-home COVID tests available, for a fee.”