Do good burgers make up for Mondays? This National Hamburger Day they do!

The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sept. 18 marks National Burger Day, which means there are a lot of different deals lurking around the Dallas area! Who’s ready to dig in ?

McDonald’s

The classic fast food restaurant is offering 50-cent Cheeseburgers on Monday through its app. Talk about big ballin’ on a Monday.

Wendy’s

Although this offer is only available through the Wendy’s app, its famous Junior Bacon Cheeseburger will be going for 1 cent from Sept. 18 – Sept. 22.

Beck’s Prime

BOGO at Beck’s anyone? The restaurant is known for its certified Angus beef chuck roast. Well, now you can Buy One, Get One Free. Happy Monday.

Loro

Their Austin and Dallas locations will be offering delicious burgers for just $5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ebb & Flow

This restaurant is located on Commerce Street and was even voted Best Brunch in Dallas. So you know, their Burgers must be amazing, right? The restaurant will be offering a cheeseburger with a Miller Lite for $10 on Sept. 18.

Happy National Hamburger Day!