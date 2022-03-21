DALLAS (KDAF) — A new WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states for doctors in 2022.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics, ranging from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.

Here is their list of the top 10 best states to practice medicine:

South Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Montana Idaho Iowa Nebraska Kansas North Dakota Mississippi

Meanwhile, Texas ranked 27th on the list. Here are some key findings regarding Texas, from the study:

30 th – Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 11 th – Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 34 th – Hospitals per Capita

– Hospitals per Capita 51 st – Insured Population Rate

– Insured Population Rate 48 th – Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030

– Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030 18 th – Projected Physicians per Capita by 2028

– Projected Physicians per Capita by 2028 20 th – Punitiveness of State Medical Board

– Punitiveness of State Medical Board 2 nd – Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita

– Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita 12th – Annual Malpractice Liability Insurance Rate

For the full report, click here.