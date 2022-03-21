DALLAS (KDAF) — A new WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states for doctors in 2022.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics, ranging from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.
Here is their list of the top 10 best states to practice medicine:
- South Dakota
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Montana
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- North Dakota
- Mississippi
Meanwhile, Texas ranked 27th on the list. Here are some key findings regarding Texas, from the study:
- 30th – Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 11th – Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 34th – Hospitals per Capita
- 51st – Insured Population Rate
- 48th – Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030
- 18th – Projected Physicians per Capita by 2028
- 20th – Punitiveness of State Medical Board
- 2nd – Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita
- 12th – Annual Malpractice Liability Insurance Rate
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, click here.