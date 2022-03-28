DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s an endless amount of delicious food in this world: ice cream, pizza, burgers, pasta, tacos and many, many more. Now, picture this, your favorite food but on a stick. Are you in? Well, you should be because Monday, March 28 is National Something on a Stick Day.

Earlier in the month of March, National Corn Dog Day was celebrated which is arguably one of the most popular food on a stick in America if not the world. So, what food on a stick is best? We’ll leave room for debate but we found some of the most popular for you to think about.

Potato tornado or any type of potato on a stick

Popsicles/ice cream

Doughnut holes

Toasted ravioli on a stick

Meat kabobs or any type of kabob (veggie, fruit, etc.)

Anything fried at a fair? Pop it on a stick

Cheesecake or cake pops

Campfire cinnamon rolls

Salad on a stick

Corn dogs

Caramel apples on a stick

PB&J skewers

Cookie dough pops

Obviously, there are endless answers to the question of what is the best food on a stick. These are just a few that we found scouring the internet and ones we thought of ourselves.

What do you think?