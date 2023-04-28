DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday is a day away! If you haven’t already, right now is the time to plan your weekend out! Whether you’re in the mood to rock out at the next concert in town or find the next yoga meet, we may have you covered.

We have compiled a list of different events taking place around Dallas fit for the weekend warrior. Are you up for an adventure?

Events happening this Weekend :

Yves Tumor, The Factory in Deep Ellum April 29 Contemporary artists, known for their song, “Kerosene!” Yves Tumor will be performing at The Factory In Deep Ellum. Tickets are on sale, here. Pupchella at Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St. April 29 Dallas’ bar, Happiest Hour will be hosting their version of Coachella, Pupchella with the Dallas Animal Shelter. “Watch our most loved Dallas dogs take over Happiest Hour, with music, refreshing cocktails, giveaways, treats, swag, and more. $1 for every signature cocktail ordered will be donated to Dallas Animal Services,” their website mentions. Goat Yoga Bishop Arts, BREWED April 29 Have you ever tried Goat Yoga? Goga is coming to town in the Bishop Arts area. Time to zen with the Goats. More information is here. American Indian Art Festival, Oak Farms Dairy Theater April 28-29 This is a free cultural celebration showcasing Native American visual and performance artists. A complete two-day lineup can be found here. The Dallas Cowboys Day 5K, Star in Frisco April 29 Show your support for the Dallas Cowboys! “Take part in Cowboys Draft Day 2023 festivities! Saturday’s family-focused draft events start with the Draft Day 5K. Run or walk a 5K with your family, friends, and favorite Cowboys fans,” the website reads.