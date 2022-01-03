DALLAS (KDAF) — The wait is over, after hinting at the release of a new sauce in late December, the Texas burger chain has revealed what they’ve been working on.

On the first Monday of the new year, Whataburger announced its new, “Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2” on Twitter. The chain released its new sauce packet with a twist on a familiar favorite — their new spicy ketchup comes with an extra punch of hot sauce.

Twitter user, @mustardbased asked Whataburger what we all were wondering, “What is it? Like what’s new/different?”

It took little time for the fast-food giant to reply with their description of the new limited-twist on their spicy ketchup, “This one is made with hot sauce, giving it a little extra ziiiiing.”

The new sauce won’t be in stock long, so, for the sake of your fries and any of your dipping needs, give it a try sooner rather than later.

It's HERE! Introducing the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2! This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you. pic.twitter.com/m3B1liMU4O — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 3, 2022