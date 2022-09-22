DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25.

This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to Visit Plano! The city wants you and all your friends and family to join in on the celebration of this four-day event that takes off at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“This weekend event offers something for everyone; entertainment on the Main Stage, special kids activities, sky divers, an enormous variety of food to tempt your taste buds, merchandise and handmade products showcased, and of course, the incredible hot air balloons,” Visit Plano says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tickets:

$10 – Adult Ticket

$ 5 – Kids 3-12 years old

$ 5 – Seniors 65 and older

Free for Kids 36 inches and under

Free for all Military and First Responders (with valid ID)

When:

Thursday, Sept. 22. 5-10 pm Balloon activities begin at 6 p.m. Plano Symphony Orchestra Concert starts at 7 p.m. Balloon Glow at 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23. 4-10 pm Party Machine in Concert starts at 4:15 p.m. Texas Parachute Team at 5:30 p.m. Balloon Activities at 6 p.m. Balloon Glow at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24. 6 am – 10 pm 5K begins, Balloon Activities start at 7 a.m. 1K at 8: 30 a.m. PBF Races Awards Ceremony at 9 a.m. Missing 3 in Concert at 4 p.m. Texas Parachute Team at 5:30 p.m. Balloon Activities at 6 p.m. Balloon Glow at 7:45 p.m. Moving Colors in Concert at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25. 6 am – 7 pm Half Marathon/10K races, Balloon Activities start at 7 a.m. Races Awards Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Texas Parachute Team at 5:30 p.m. Balloon Activities at 6 p.m.



Traffic info:

“Spring Creek between Jupiter and Parker Rd. will close on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 pm and reopen Sunday, Sept. 25, by midnight. Throughout the event – the area around Oak Point park will have various road closures and increased traffic.”

For more information about this incredible event, click here!