DALLAS (KDAF) – The month of January is winding down with only one week left of action, so, what is there to do to finish off the first month of the year in Dallas? Visit Dallas compiled a list of can’t miss events in the month of January.

First and foremost, sports

Although the Dallas Cowboys season has come to an end, there are still professional teams in the Dallas area that are in action; the Dallas Mavericks will host the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29, while the Dallas Stars will host the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.

Maybe basketball or hockey isn’t your thing and you’re looking to get active; at Norbuck Park on Jan. 29, there’s the Too Cold to Hold Half, 10K and 5K.

Maybe something a bit more artsy

Now, this is a work of art, from Jan. 24-Feb. 6 Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is highlighting the legendary Vincent van Gogh’s olive grove series at the Dallas Museum of Art. Multiple events are happening on Jan. 29 at the Nasher Sculpture Center including, Symposium: Harry Bertoia, Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life and Sightings: Olivia Block.

Music helps the world go round and Dallas is no stranger as many events including Elton John (Jan. 25) and Tool’s Fear Inoculum Tour (Jan. 31) at American Airlines Center, Lisa Morales at The Kessler (Jan. 27), The Life and Music of George Michael at Majestic Theater (Jan. 29) and more.

