DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes, the United States of America and most of the world as a whole frankly is obsessed with coffee. There’s one chain, in particular, you can put a majority of the blame on this obsession and it’s Starbucks.

For goodness sake, it has its own holiday; yes, Thursday, Sep. 29 is National Starbucks Day!

“Starbucks is one of America’s true iconic brands. Right up there with McDonalds, there are few places you can go in the world and not find a Starbucks. In other words, it is a brand worth celebrating. More than that, it is a brand worthy of an entire day,” NationalToday says.

So, since we’re celebrating we might as well drink up, sure, twist our arms! But what is the best drink to order at Starbucks? Good thing Coffee Affection has recently released a report ranking the best drinks at this massive coffee chain.

“If you’re a Starbucks regular, you probably already have your favorites, but if you’re new to the Starbucks universe, it can be overwhelming trying to decide which drinks to try. Even if you are familiar with the menu, it can be nice to try something new every once in a while,” the report says.

Without further ado, here’s their rankings of the best drinks to order at Starbucks:

Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Caffe Mocha

Caramel Brulee Latte

Caffe Americano

Medium Roast Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Dark Roast Coffee

Caramel Macchiato

Blonde Roast

For the full rankings from Coffee Affection, click here!