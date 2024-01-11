The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you single and ready to mingle?

Relationship expert Jonathan Hartley from PositivesDating has revealed the top dating trends of 2024. This year, trends focus on mental health, wellbeing, and trying new things. If you’re on the dating scene this year, keep these trends in mind to help you understand the mindset of the dating pool and prepare you for potential connections.

Contra-dating

The term ‘contra-dating’ is used when you want to broaden your horizon, contradicting yourself and your usual type by going for someone you would not usually go for. Having a type when looking for a romantic connection is very normal. However, this can narrow down the dating pool and decrease your chances of finding a potential partner.

If your preferences are all physical, it is best to reevaluate and open up to some other potential candidates. Physical attributes will change over time, and core values will remain the same. It is best to remember that emotional connection, beliefs, and reciprocity affect your physical attraction to someone.

Age is just a number

2024 is the year to experience connections with people older or younger than you. According to Bumble, users are widening their age range filters, with over 63 percent of people surveyed revealing that age is not a defining factor when dating.

Though an age gap may seem daunting, remembering that some celebrity couples have significant age gaps may make the idea of dating someone younger or older more desirable. Some examples include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have an age gap of 11 years; Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have an age gap of 12 years; and Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, who have an age gap of 16 years.

Micro-flirting

‘Micro-flirting’ is a fairly new term, used to describe flirting in a subtle, not-so-obvious way and is usually done to gauge if one person is interested in the other. Micro-flirting will be on the rise in 2024 as highlighted through search volume data, as worldwide searches for micro-flirting have increased over the last month, according to Google Trends.

Some examples of micro-flirting include noticing small details that have changed, subtle changes in body language when the other person is around, or becoming defensive or protective of the other person.

Death to ghosting

Ghosting, used when someone abruptly ends all communication with you, is very common in the dating community and must be left in 2023. Ghosting can leave people feeling confused, irritated and unwanted, negatively impacting self-confidence. It should be considered an immediate red flag and a sign of poor communication.

There are numerous reasons why people may ‘ghost’ you; these range from emotional unavailability, attachment styles, or just feeling overwhelmed. If you suspect you are getting ghosted, do not let feelings linger; try to communicate with them maturely. If they don’t respond, it’s better to protect your feelings and avoid contacting them further.

Putting your foot on the break

Experiences such as ghosting can impact mental health and the dating experience can become very draining. This is why it is vital to protect yourself and prioritize self-care. According to a survey carried out by dating site Bumble, 58 percent of users are becoming more self-aware and cautious when dating to protect their mental health.

They also found that 31 percent of users surveyed are ‘slow dating,’ the term used for when one is more considerate of how often they go on dates and generally takes things slow to build an emotional connection in a pressure-free and relaxed environment.

Real men do cry

2024 could be the year when men realize that vulnerability is vital to improving relationships and breaking cycles of toxic mentalities that plague young men. 2023 prompted many conversations regarding masculinity and vulnerability, with significant moments in pop culture, such as the Barbie movie, having underlying themes of toxic masculinity and gender roles.

Vulnerability is an essential aspect of a relationship and can signify trust, if you’re willing to put yourself at ‘risk’ by sharing an emotionally intimate part of yourself. This can help build or improve a strong foundation for a lasting relationship, regardless if the relationship is platonic or romantic.