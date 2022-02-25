DALLAS (KDAF) — #GoTexanDay is trending on Twitter and you may be wondering: “What is Go Texan Day?”

According to RodeoHouston.com, Go Texan Day is the unofficial start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The day is also a celebration of Western heritage and people are encouraged to dress up in their best Western couture and even take a wholesome family picture.

So if you plan on going to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo or you just love Western heritage, have a great Go Texan Day. Yeehaw!