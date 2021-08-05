West African Banded Cobra missing in Grand Prairie

A West African Banded Cobra is reported missing in Grand Prairie. Photo courtesy Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center has reported that a West African Banded Cobra is missing from its home enclosure in the 1800 block of Cherry Street in Grand Prairie.

The center made this announcement in a Facebook post on Aug. 4.

“Please do not panic, and please only call if you have a lead. General inquiries about the snake can slow down officer response time for our community,” the center said in the post.

If you see the snake, you are advised not to approach it and to call 911.

Wild animals are not permitted within Grand Prairie city limits.