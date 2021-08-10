Wendy’s offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches for 2 days only

The offer is valid only during regular breakfast hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., although those hours may vary by location, Wendy’s said. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Wendy’s is hoping a free breakfast sandwich will take the fright out of Friday the 13th.

On Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, participating Wendy’s restaurants will be offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches, no purchase necessary. Customers can choose from the Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant or the Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant. The chain’s only other croissant sandwich — the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant — is excluded from the offer.

“Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy’s is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side,” reads a press release for the promotion, which also referred to the free sandwich as a “good luck charm.”

“Just show up to a participating Wendy’s restaurant during breakfast hours and it’s yours,” Wendy’s adds. “Yep, it’s that simple.”

The offer is valid only during regular breakfast hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., although those hours may vary by location, Wendy’s warns. The offer is limited to only one sandwich per customer while supplies last.

Wendy’s launched breakfast at restaurants nationwide in March 2020, promising “fresh, hand-cracked eggs” and “Applewood smoked bacon baked in our ovens each morning.” The chain also positioned its offerings as an alternative to “tired old breakfasts” from competitors.

Wendy’s was confident in its breakfast program during an annual earnings forecast in May 2021, projecting 30% growth by the end of the calendar year, Reuters reported.