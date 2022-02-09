DALLAS (KDAF) — The time has come, National Pizza Day is here and there’s always a reason to have a slice — but why not celebrate on the day the greatest pie on earth is honored?

According to National Today, out of 1,000 people surveyed with the question, “Do you like pizza?” 98% said yes and a confusing 2% said no, but they may not have understood the question. Their survey continued to answer a hot question on what are the best pizza toppings?

Cheese led the way with 82%, followed by pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bacon and more. The ever-so-controversial pineapple topping is at 34%.

We know why you’re here, here are the deals

Papa John’s: New York Style pizza for $13

Marco’s Pizza: With the code, PEPMAG, you can get a large pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 when ordering online or through the Marco’s app.

Jet’s Pizza: For a limited time you can get 20% off when using Jet’s text-to-order feature.

Domino’s: Choose any two items for Domino’s Mix & Match Deal for $5.99. All three-toppings pizzas or new dips & twists combos for $7.99 each.

Blaze Pizza: If you’re a Blaze loyalty club member, you’re in luck, the pizza restaurant is offering double points for National Pizza Day.