DALLAS (KDAF) — What a great way to show your ‘Texas Pride’ during Texas Independence Day – now you can wear it on your sleeve (or your shirt).

A limited-edition merchandise collection has been created by Texas artist Emily Eisenhart. All proceeds from the merchandise sale will go towards benefiting the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

The effort was launched in honor of Texas Independence day by Lone Star Brewing. According to the organization, the artist took inspiration from iconic views of Texas and its state animal, the armadillo.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation said, “Their mission is to advance Texas’ proud outdoor traditions and conserve our state’s wildlife, habitat, and natural resources.”

On the Lone Star Brewing website, you can buy prints of the artwork, t-shirts, hats, and even water bottles. All of the merchandise was produced in Texas with the help of Morgan Mercantile in Fort Worth.