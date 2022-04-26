RICHARDSON, Texas (KDAF) — Why did the duck cross the road? Who knows? What we do know is that they made it safely thanks to this Richardson police officer.

If you needed a feel-good video to get you through the week, look no further. Someone took to the subreddit r/Dallas and posted an adorable video of a good act.

According to the post description, the video shows a Richardson police officer helping a mother duck and her babies cross the access road on US-75. The officer made sure no cars would endanger these ducks by having their patrol unit lights on.

